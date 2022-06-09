Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.68.
About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NPNYY)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.