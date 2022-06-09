NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.79.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $27.25.
In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NMI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of NMI by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.
NMI Company Profile (Get Rating)
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
