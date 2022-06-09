NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 49.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NMI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of NMI by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

