Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,723. Nordson has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.70.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

