Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) PT Raised to $55.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.64% from the stock’s previous close.

NOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

NOG opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 543,360 shares of company stock worth $17,886,479. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 331.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 121,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 71,249 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

