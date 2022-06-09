Northern Technologies International (NTIC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ: NTIC):

6/9/2022 – Northern Technologies International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

6/6/2022 – Northern Technologies International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/29/2022 – Northern Technologies International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Northern Technologies International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

5/21/2022 – Northern Technologies International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Northern Technologies International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Northern Technologies International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Northern Technologies International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Northern Technologies International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

4/20/2022 – Northern Technologies International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

4/20/2022 – Northern Technologies International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/19/2022 – Northern Technologies International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Northern Technologies International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

4/11/2022 – Northern Technologies International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Northern Technologies International Co alerts:

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.