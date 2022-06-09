Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/9/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $23.00.

5/11/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $21.00.

5/11/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $33.00.

4/19/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,914,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

