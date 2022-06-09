Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.09-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.86 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.63. 61,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,011. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.91. Nova has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $149.15.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. Nova had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nova will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nova currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nova by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nova during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Nova by 47.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Nova by 127.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Nova by 55.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Nova (Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.