Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NUS stock opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $62.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $47,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,332.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,693.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,993 shares of company stock worth $3,285,827 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.