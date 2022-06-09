NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

NCNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NuCana from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered shares of NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.59. NuCana has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NuCana by 186.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NuCana during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in NuCana during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NuCana during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in NuCana during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

