Nucor Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Nucor has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nucor to earn $14.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of NUE traded down $3.85 on Thursday, reaching $126.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.74. Nucor has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nucor will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Nucor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 25.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,297,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 56.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.36.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

