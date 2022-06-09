Nucor Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.
Nucor has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nucor to earn $14.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.
Shares of NUE traded down $3.85 on Thursday, reaching $126.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.74. Nucor has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $187.90.
In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Nucor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 25.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,297,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 56.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.36.
About Nucor (Get Rating)
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
