nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,456,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,883,000 after purchasing an additional 202,990 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 81.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,966,000 after purchasing an additional 152,277 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

