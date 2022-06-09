O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OI. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

NYSE:OI opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

