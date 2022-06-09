OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get OBIC Co.Ltd. alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS OBIIF opened at $145.53 on Thursday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $143.25 and a 12 month high of $191.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.35.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 48.57% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $196.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OBIIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.