ObsEva SA Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ObsEva in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04).
ObsEva stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $161.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.65.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ObsEva by 2,713.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 832,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ObsEva during the fourth quarter worth $999,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ObsEva by 15.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 90,359 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the third quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
ObsEva Company Profile (Get Rating)
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
