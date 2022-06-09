ObsEva SA Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ObsEva in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04).

OBSV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Aegis assumed coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.82.

ObsEva stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $161.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ObsEva by 2,713.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 832,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ObsEva during the fourth quarter worth $999,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ObsEva by 15.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 90,359 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the third quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

