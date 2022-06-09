OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) will report $99.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.50 million to $101.40 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $85.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $428.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $422.33 million to $433.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $508.12 million, with estimates ranging from $488.50 million to $523.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 89.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,347,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,080,000 after buying an additional 634,978 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 75.8% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 608,846 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,763,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 187,913 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 479.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 156,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.