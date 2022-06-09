Ocugen, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ocugen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OCGN. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14).

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $216,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,323 shares of company stock valued at $478,056. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 472,438 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 5.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ocugen by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

