Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at JMP Securities

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 9.25.

NYSE:OPAD opened at 4.48 on Thursday. Offerpad Solutions has a twelve month low of 2.96 and a twelve month high of 20.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is 4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.23.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.13. The company had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LL Funds LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 923,143 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC raised its position in Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189,066 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth $6,664,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $3,993,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

