Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.19 Million

Analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $140.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.06 million to $141.31 million. Office Properties Income Trust posted sales of $137.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will report full-year sales of $565.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $557.09 million to $573.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $564.86 million, with estimates ranging from $547.27 million to $582.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Office Properties Income Trust.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($1.55). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $147.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.12 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 18.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $21.01 on Thursday. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -178.86%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

