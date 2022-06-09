Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.76.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Stephens began coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $102.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $276.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.