Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on OKTA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.96.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $102.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.08. Okta has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 129.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

