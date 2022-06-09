Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 178.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $4.31. 49,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,498. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.47. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $32.77.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 63,702 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 206.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 101,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 252,765 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000.
About Olema Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.