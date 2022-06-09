Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.69 billion and the lowest is $2.43 billion. Olin posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $9.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $10.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $11.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

OLN stock opened at $64.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Olin has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $351,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,962.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 104.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 128,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 116.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Olin by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 81.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

