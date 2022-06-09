Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $53.38 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

