Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OLLI. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,280,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,118. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,543,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.