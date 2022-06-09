Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OLLI. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.
OLLI stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,280,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,118. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,543,000.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
