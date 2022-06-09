Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Truist Financial

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OLLI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.44.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of OLLI opened at $53.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.