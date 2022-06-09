Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Truist Financial

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OLLI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.44.
Shares of OLLI opened at $53.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
