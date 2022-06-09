Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $40.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.07% from the company’s previous close.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.44.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $53.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 89,281 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

