Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $40.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.07% from the company’s previous close.
OLLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.44.
Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $53.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $95.43.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 89,281 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
