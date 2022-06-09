Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $55.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.
NASDAQ OLLI opened at $53.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.
About Ollie's Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
