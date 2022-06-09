Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $55.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $53.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

