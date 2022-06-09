Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $53.38 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLLI. StockNews.com began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.31.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.