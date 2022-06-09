OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Steven J. Heyer Sells 1,059 Shares

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Heyer sold 1,059 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $10,155.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,160,108 shares in the company, valued at $11,125,435.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 159,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.69. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $838.39 million, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.20.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.77 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,944,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,437,000 after acquiring an additional 225,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after buying an additional 1,750,560 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,033,000 after buying an additional 1,695,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after buying an additional 57,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,275,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,412,000 after buying an additional 54,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.