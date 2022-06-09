OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

OPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni acquired 89,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,600 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 196,206,694 shares in the company, valued at $547,416,676.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,224,600 shares of company stock worth $3,551,384. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPK opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

