Oppenheimer Boosts Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Price Target to $11.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 184.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALDX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

ALDX traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. 2,786,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,268. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

