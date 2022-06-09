Oppenheimer Comments on Ecolab Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a report released on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ECL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.76.

NYSE:ECL opened at $164.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.00 and its 200-day moving average is $190.34. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $154.31 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. American Trust grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 11,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Ecolab by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

