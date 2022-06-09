Oppenheimer Increases PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Price Target to $33.00

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 222.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

PMVP opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 26,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $418,210.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,430.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 425,753 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

