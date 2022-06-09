OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) & Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Financial Comparison

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

OppFi has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OppFi and Hargreaves Lansdown’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million 1.09 $25.55 million N/A N/A Hargreaves Lansdown $850.08 million 6.14 $399.33 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than OppFi.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OppFi and Hargreaves Lansdown, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 4 0 2.80 Hargreaves Lansdown 4 4 4 0 2.00

OppFi currently has a consensus target price of $8.70, suggesting a potential upside of 149.28%. Given OppFi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OppFi is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi N/A 11.47% 3.09% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Summary

OppFi beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi (Get Rating)

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Hargreaves Lansdown (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; foreign currency exchange services; and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

