Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Cut to $98.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Cowen from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

Oracle stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.54. 122,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,282,238. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average is $81.28. Oracle has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $188.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

