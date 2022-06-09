Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Cowen

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.65.

ORCL opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average is $81.28. The stock has a market cap of $190.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $947,274,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Oracle by 564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 26,472.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Oracle by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

