OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.07). OraSure Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSUR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,298. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $210.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -0.24. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

