Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Sells $541,000.00 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) major shareholder Albert Erani sold 100,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,348,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,072,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Albert Erani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Albert Erani sold 20,000 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $107,800.00.

Shares of ORGO stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 895,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 13.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter worth $1,921,000. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

