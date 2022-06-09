Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis Acquires 100,000 Shares

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,286,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$691,515.

Organto Foods stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 19,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,534. Organto Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90.

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Organto Foods Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

