Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ORA. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.93. 420,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,728. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.49, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.45. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $88.52.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $139,961.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,661 shares of company stock worth $3,945,340 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after acquiring an additional 680,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,019 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 61.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,006,000 after acquiring an additional 359,961 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

