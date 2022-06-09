Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 138.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OSCR. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Oscar Health stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,939. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.23% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $56,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,018 shares in the company, valued at $656,400.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $97,925.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,178.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

