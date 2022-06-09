Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 83.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oxbridge Re by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oxbridge Re by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Oxbridge Re during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oxbridge Re by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

