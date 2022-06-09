Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
NASDAQ OXBR opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 83.77%.
About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
