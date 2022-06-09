Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXM stock opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.01. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

OXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

