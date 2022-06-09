Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Raised to $92.00 at Citigroup

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.13% from the stock’s previous close.

OXM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.14.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.01.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,808,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after buying an additional 64,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

