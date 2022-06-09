Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.60-10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.285-1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.29.

NYSE OXM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.88. 331,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,345. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.01. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $794,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

