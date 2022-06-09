Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.97 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.00 EPS.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.88. The company had a trading volume of 331,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,345. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.01. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

OXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $15,889,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

