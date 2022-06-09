Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the year.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PACB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of PACB opened at $4.71 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

