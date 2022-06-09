Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.53 Million

Analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will report sales of $191.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.00 million and the lowest is $190.70 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $187.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $774.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $752.00 million to $784.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $849.05 million, with estimates ranging from $837.70 million to $864.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

PPBI opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 77,396 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,982,000 after acquiring an additional 242,293 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

