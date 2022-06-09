Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) CEO David M. Stack Sells 11,965 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) CEO David M. Stack sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $734,292.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,578,568.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PCRX stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,248. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.34. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

