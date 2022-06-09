Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) COO Sells $67,875.22 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $67,875.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,386.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PCRX traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $59.39. 532,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $82.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Several research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

